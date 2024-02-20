 BSEB Matric Exam 2024: Science paper today, Shift 1 underway - Hindustan Times
BSEB Matric Exam 2024: Science paper today, Shift 1 underway

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 20, 2024 12:04 PM IST

BSEB Matric Science Exam 2024 today, February 20, 2024. Check timings, students reactions here.

Bihar School Examination Board is conducting the BSEB Matric Exam 2024 for Science paper today. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Matric Science Exam 2024: Shift 1, Shift 2 exam, timings, students reactions (Santosh Kumar )
Shift 1 is underway. Around 16.94 lakh candidates are appearing for Bihar Board Class 10 examination this year. The examination is conducted at 1,585 examination centres across the state.

In all shifts, an initial time of 15 minutes is given to the candidates to read and understand the questions.

BSEB Bihar board exam
Students who are appearing for the board examination will have to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. For shift 2, candidates will have to reach the exam centre by 1.30 pm as the examination will begin at 2 pm onwards.

Students standing in queue to appear in the Bihar Board class 10th examination at DAV High School Danapur in Patna Photo by Santosh Kumar
Students standing in queue to appear in the Bihar Board class 10th examination at DAV High School Danapur in Patna (Photo by Santosh Kumar)
For visually impaired and disabled candidates who are unable to write on their own will be given permission to have a scribe. All such candidates will be provided 20 minutes of additional time per hour as compensation.

Students are standing in a queue to appear in the Bihar Board class 10th examination at D.D. Nandan Kanya High School Danapur in Patna Photo by (Santosh Kumar)
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
