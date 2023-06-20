BSEB releases dummy registration card for Bihar Board Matric exam 2024

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday announced that it has uploaded dummy registration cards for Matric or Class 10 final exam which will take place in 2024. BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024: Dummy registration card released on secondary.biharboardonline.com (Representative Image)

Candidates who have applied to appear in the Matric exam in 2024 can download it and in case of any error, they can request for correction.

BSEB said that dummy registration cards will be available up to June 26 on secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The following corrections in dummy registration cards will be allowed:

Name of the candidate. Error in spelling in name of mother or father. Error in photo. Date of birth. Caste. Religion. Nationality. Gender. Subjects chosen for the Matric exam, etc.

To make corrections in these fields, students have to apply through their school principals. The deadline for making corrections is June 26.

In case of any error while downloading the Bihar Board Matric dummy registration cards, the board can be informed at helpline number 0612-2232074, BSEB said.