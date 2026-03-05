TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: BSE Telangana 10th admit card expected to be out today at bse.telangana.gov.in
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, is likely to release the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 today, March 5. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 10 examination can check the admit card link through the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in....Read More
The SSC Public Examinations, March 2026 will begin on March 14 and will end on April 16, 2026. The exam will be held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm for first language, first language part I, part II, Second language, third language, Mathematics, Social Studies, OSSC Main language Paper I and OSSC Main Language Paper II.
Part-B (Objective Paper) must be answered only in the permitted time: (i) last 30 minutes for all subjects except English and Science; (ii) last 15 minutes for Physical Science and Biological Science; (iii) along with Part-A for English.
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Where to check admit card?
