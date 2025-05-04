CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to download CBSE 10th, 12th scores when out, check latest updates
CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet confirmed the date and time for the declaration of Class 10 and 12 results. It is expected that the marksheets will be released soon. Follow the live blog for latest updates.
Alternatively, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
Also, candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.
Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 13, and a year before that, in 2023, it was released on May 12.
This year, the CBSE Class 10 board examination began on February 15 and concluded on March 1, 2025.
Likewise, the CBSE Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025.
CBSE Board Results 2025: How to download when out
- Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.
- On the homepage click on the link to check the CBSE Class 10 or 12 results 2025 (as required)
- Enter your login details and click on submit.
- Check your CBSE Class 10th or 12th scorecard displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future needs.
Follow the live blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 results, direct link and more.
CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: Other websites to check results
CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: Official website to check when results are out
CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: Past trends of results
CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: Other mediums to check results
CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: When were Class 10, 12 exams conducted?
CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: Results to be available on DigiLocker
CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will also be available on Digilocker. Students can visit the official website at results.digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: Where to check results when out
CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: Exam date and time not confirmed yet
CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: The CBSE has not yet released the date and time for declaration of Class 10 and 12 results 2025.