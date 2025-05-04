CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to download CBSE 10th, 12th scores when out, check latest updates

CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: Know where and how to download CBSE 10th, 12th scores when out. (Hindustan Times)

CBSE Board Result News 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to share the date and time for the declaration of Class 10 and 12 results soon. Once the results are out, students who appeared in the board exams this year will be able to check the results on the official website at cbse.gov.in....Read More

Alternatively, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

Also, candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.

Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 13, and a year before that, in 2023, it was released on May 12.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 board examination began on February 15 and concluded on March 1, 2025.

Likewise, the CBSE Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

CBSE Board Results 2025: How to download when out

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. On the homepage click on the link to check the CBSE Class 10 or 12 results 2025 (as required) Enter your login details and click on submit. Check your CBSE Class 10th or 12th scorecard displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future needs.

