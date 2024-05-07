CBSE 10th, 12th results 2024: Mark verification schedule out, check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an official notification announced the schedule for the verification of marks secured by the candidates in the class 10 and 12 board exams. CBSE also informed that as the procedures are time-bound, no request in offline mode or after the late date as scheduled would be entertained as it breaches the examination safety protocol.(PTI File)

According to the notification, the Board announced that if students are not satisfied by the results they can opt for the procedure of verification of the marks after the declaration of the results. Students are also provided with the facility to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer book and re-evaluation of their answers.

Activity Proposed Schedule Verification of marks From: 4th day from date of declaration of result To: 8th day from date of declaration of result Obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer book From: 19th day from date of declaration of result To: 20th day from date of declaration of result Re-evaluation of answers From: 24th day from date of declaration of result To: 25th day from date of declaration of result

This year, over 39 lakh students were eligible to write the CBSE Class 10 and 12 final exams. Both CBSE Class 10 and 12 final exams started on February 15, 2024. Class 10 exams ended on March 13, 2024, and Class 12 on April 2, 2024. The CBSE 10th and 12th examinations were conducted in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

Results can also be checked on official websites which include- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Other websites to check results are – digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Roll number, school number and admit card ID of the candidate are required to check the CBSE board exam results online.

For more information, visit the official website.

