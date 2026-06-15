CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Class 10 board results expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in

The Board will also activate the Class 10 second board exam results on other official websites-cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Candidates can check the results via SMS and mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG as well.

The Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026. The exam started with the Mathematics paper and ended with the Social Science paper. The exam was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The first exam results were announced on April 15. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.