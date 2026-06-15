CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Class 10 board results expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Class 10 board exam results will be available on the official websites of CBSE. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE 10th Result 2026 soon. The date and time of announcement of the results have not been set by the Board. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 second board examination can check the results when announced on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in....Read More
The Board will also activate the Class 10 second board exam results on other official websites-cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Candidates can check the results via SMS and mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG as well.
The Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026. The exam started with the Mathematics paper and ended with the Social Science paper. The exam was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
The first exam results were announced on April 15. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Official website to check
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: cbse.gov.in
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Pass percentage of first exam results
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: When was first exam results announced?
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The first exam results were announced on April 15. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Exam held in single shift
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The exam was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: First and last paper
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The exam started with the Mathematics paper and ended with the Social Science paper.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Exam dates
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Check results on mobile apps
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Candidates can check the results via SMS and mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG as well.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Alternative ways to check results
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The Board will also activate the Class 10 second board exam results on other official websites-cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Where to check results?
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 second board examination can check the results when announced on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Date and time
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The date and time of the announcement of Class 10 second board exams has not been shared by CBSE yet.