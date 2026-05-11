CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results coming soon on Digilocker, here's how to check

The board will release the result link on the mobile apps - Digilocker and UMANG. The CBSE 12th result link will also be available via SMS as well.

The CBSE Class 12 board examination was held across the country and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

CBSE will not share the date and time of the results announcement, as per past trends.

The Board will also not conduct any press conference to announce the CBSE Class 12 results. Soon after the results are declared, the result details and post result activities notice will be issued and available on the Board's website.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.