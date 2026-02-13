Live

By

CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Webinar to conduct Class 10, 12 exam begins- Watch Here

CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has started the webinar to conduct the CBSE Board Exam 2026. The webinar is held to explain the guidelines for the conduct of examination and on screen marking. The Class 10and 12 board exams begin on February 17, 2026. Around 46 lakh students from India and 26 countries will appear for the examination. The Class 10 exam will be over on March 11, and the Class 12 exam will be out on April 10, 2026. The exam will be held for 46 lakh students at more than 31000 schools affiliated to it in India and 26 countries abroad. This webinar is conducted to communicate the amended policies and innovative measures introduced, with all the functionaries involved during the examination and evaluation. The changes made this year for Class 10, 12 exams are- the second board exam in Class 10, on-screen marking for Class 12 and division of the question paper into subjects of science and social studies for Class 10. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the webinar, guidelines and more. Watch Webinar Here ...Read More

