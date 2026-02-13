CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Webinar to conduct Class 10, 12 exam begins- Watch Here
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Webinar to conduct Class 10, 12 exam begins. Follow the blog for latest updates on new amendments, webinar and other details.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has started the webinar to conduct the CBSE Board Exam 2026. The webinar is held to explain the guidelines for the conduct of examination and on screen marking. The Class 10and 12 board exams begin on February 17, 2026. Around 46 lakh students from India and 26 countries will appear for the examination. The Class 10 exam will be over on March 11, and the Class 12 exam will be out on April 10, 2026. The exam will be held for 46 lakh students at more than 31000 schools affiliated to it in India and 26 countries abroad....Read More
This webinar is conducted to communicate the amended policies and innovative measures introduced, with all the functionaries involved during the examination and evaluation.
The changes made this year for Class 10, 12 exams are- the second board exam in Class 10, on-screen marking for Class 12 and division of the question paper into subjects of science and social studies for Class 10. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the webinar, guidelines and more.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: On-Screen marking system window
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: About Class 10, 12 exam
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: The Class 10and 12 board exams begin on February 17, 2026. Around 46 lakh students from India and 26 countries will appear for the examination. The Class 10 exam will be over on March 11, and the Class 12 exam will be out on April 10, 2026. The exam will be held for 46 lakh students at more than 31000 schools affiliated to it in India and 26 countries abroad.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: No result in such conditions
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: If schools do not relieve teachers, no school results will be declared.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Section wise question paper for Class 10
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: For Class 10, the Science and Social Science question papers have been divided into different sections. This decision was taken to improve the quality of evaluation. Science comprises Physics, Chemistry and Biology, and Social Science comprises History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. Students of Class 10 will have to answer the questions for each subject separately, and subject-specific teachers will evaluate them.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Benefits of Digital Evaluation
No totalling, posting and uploading errors
Automated coordination, reduced human intervention- teachers in schools
Faster evaluation with wider teacher participation
Reduced days for evaluation from 12 to 9
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Number of candidates to appear for Class 12 exam
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: This year a total of 1859479 students will appear for the Class 12 exam. A total of 1,00,44,295 answer books will be available for checking.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: 2 exams in Class 10
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Changes this year
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: The changes made this year for Class 10, 12 exams are- the second board exam in Class 10, on-screen marking for Class 12 and division of the question paper into subjects of science and social studies for Class 10.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: How to deal with social media?
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Information shared at webinar
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: This webinar is conducted to communicate the amended policies and innovative measures introduced, with all the functionaries involved during the examination and evaluation.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Reach exam centre on time
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: The Controller of Examination has directed the students to reach the exam centre on time to appear for CBSE Class 10, 12 examination.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Parents responsibility for exam
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Parents should be aware of the rules of regulations set by the Board. They should guide their children to appear for the exam without any malpractice.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj talks about the conduct of exam
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations talks about the conduct of Class 10, 12 exam to principals, teachers and stakeholders.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Where to watch the webinar?
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Why is webinar conducted?
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: The webinar is held to explain the guidelines for the conduct of examination and on screen marking.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Webinar to conduct Class 10, 12 exam begins
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: The webinar to conduct the CBSE Class 10, 12 exam has started.