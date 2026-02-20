CBSE Board Exam 2026 Live: Class 10 Data Science, Class 12 Physics paper today, exam begins at 10.30 am- guidelines here

Today, February 20, Class 10 Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi-Media, Multi-Skill Foundation Course and Physical Activity Trainer and Data Science papers will be held.

Class 12 Physics paper will be held.

The Class 10, 12 exam is held across the country and in 26 countries abroad. Around 46 lakh students will appear for the Class 10, 12 exams this year.

All students who will appear for the exam must reach the exam centre on or before 10 am. Keeping in view the important National/International Summits, High level Meetings and other programmes scheduled to be held during the examination days, due to the anticipated traffic regulations, there may be congestion, route diversions and delays in different parts of the country. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, students reactions, question paper analysis and more.