CBSE Board Exams 2021: Education Minister to address queries on June 25 at 4 pm

Education Minister to go live on June 25 at 4 pm to adddress the queries of students, stakeholders and parents regarding CBSE Board Exams 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 01:38 PM IST

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will go live on June 25 to address the queries of students regarding CBSE Board Exams 2021. The Minister will go live at 4 pm on June 25 on his official social media handles.

The Minister took his official Twitter account to make the announcement. He wrote, “Some of your apprehensions have also been expressed in your messages. But was unable to communicate with you due to his ongoing treatment in the hospital. If you have any other query related to CBSE exams then you can send me on Twitter, Facebook or also by mail. Regarding the doubts you have in your mind regarding CBSE examinations, I will try to answer you through social media on June 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM.”

Students, teachers, and other stakeholders can send queries regarding the CBSE board exams to the Minister on his official Twitter, Facebook handles or can mail him directly.

CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 were cancelled by the Prime Minister on June 1, 2021. The evaluation criteria were accepted by the Supreme Court on June 18, 2021, when the Board submitted it. As per the evaluation criteria, Class 12 students result will be evaluated on the 30:30:40 formula. The result will be declared by July 31, 2021.


