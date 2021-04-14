IND USA
CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 10, 12 postponed due to COVID19 surge(HT file)
board exams

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 postponed

CBSE Board Exams 2021: CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 10 has been cancelled and Class 12 has been postponed. The new exam dates will be announced by the Board soon.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 03:03 PM IST

CBSE Board Exams 2021: CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 10 has been cancelled, while the Class 12 Board examinations has been postponed.

The decision to postpone the class 12 exams and cancel class 10 exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday, keeping in mind the present situation of the pandemic and school closures, and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the student.

The situation to conduct Class 12 Board exams will be reviewed on June 1, 2021 by the Board and details will be shared subsequently. The Board will issue the notice at least 15 days before the state of the examination.


Many prominent leaders including Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have urged the Centre and the Board to postpone the examination for safety of students, teachers and staffs amid surge in cases of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 10, 12 was scheduled to begin on May 4, 2021 in offline mode. The examination was to be conducted in two shifts.

Along with CBSE, many other states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have already announced changes in plans for conducting Board exams. Many states have already postponed the Board exams.

Topics
cbse cbse board examination cbse.nic.in board examinations + 2 more

Story Saved
