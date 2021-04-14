CBSE Board Exams 2021: PM Modi to discuss issue with Pokhriyal, key officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Union education minister and key officials on Wednesday to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams, government sources said.

Class 10 and 12 exams are set to begin from May 4 amid demand by some leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, that they be cancelled amid an alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

A call on the examination may be taken in the meeting to be chaired by the prime minister, the sources said.