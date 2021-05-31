CBSE, CISCE 12th Boards 2021 Live Updates: SC adjourns hearing to June 3

CBSE, CICSE 12th Boards 2021 cancellation petition hearing concludes. The bench adjourns the matter to Thursday, June 3, 2021. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari led bench was hearing the petition filed by Advocated Mamta Sharma.

This is the second date of the hearing for the petition seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams amid this pandemic. The plea was heard by the top court on May 28 by Justice AM Khanwilkar led bench.

The highest Court in the last hearing has asked the petitioner Supreme Court Advocate Mamta Sharma to serve the advanced copy to Centre, CBSE and CISCE. The Court had further said that they will take a call on the petition on May 31 after Centre, CBSE appears for the hearing.

The plea filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma asking for directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations. In the plea, the Advocate has requested the highest Court to direct the national exam conducting authorities to declare the Class 12 result on the basis of objective methodology within the specific time frame.

Apart from this, around 7000 parents have also moved to the highest Court seeking cancellation of the Class 12 Board exams amid this pandemic.