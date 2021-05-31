CBSE, CISCE 12th Boards 2021 Live Updates: SC adjourns hearing to June 3
CBSE, CICSE 12th Boards 2021 cancellation petition hearing concludes. The bench adjourns the matter to Thursday, June 3, 2021. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari led bench was hearing the petition filed by Advocated Mamta Sharma.
This is the second date of the hearing for the petition seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams amid this pandemic. The plea was heard by the top court on May 28 by Justice AM Khanwilkar led bench.
The highest Court in the last hearing has asked the petitioner Supreme Court Advocate Mamta Sharma to serve the advanced copy to Centre, CBSE and CISCE. The Court had further said that they will take a call on the petition on May 31 after Centre, CBSE appears for the hearing.
The plea filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma asking for directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations. In the plea, the Advocate has requested the highest Court to direct the national exam conducting authorities to declare the Class 12 result on the basis of objective methodology within the specific time frame.
Apart from this, around 7000 parents have also moved to the highest Court seeking cancellation of the Class 12 Board exams amid this pandemic.
-
MAY 31, 2021 01:32 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: Board proposes two options
CBSE Board had proposed two options- conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.
-
MAY 31, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Class 12 Board Exam 2021: SC on request of AG posted the matter on Thursday
The Supreme Court bench asked why the policy that was adopted last year in the pandemic is not being followed again. Incase the government decides to make changes in the policy, they should inform the Court a good reason for diverging. The bench further said that the petitioner is of the opinion that the policy followed last year is good for this year too as similar situation arose.
To which the AG replied that last year exams of only a few papers were left, so the situation was different. He further said that in case the govt departs from the previous year's decision they will have to give reason for it to the court.
On request of AG, the SC adjourned the matter to Thursday saying they can consider the matter after the government comes up with its decision.
-
MAY 31, 2021 11:33 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Supreme Court adjourns matter to Thursday
Supreme Court has adjourned the matter to Thursday after Attorney General informs the top court that the centre will take the decision in next two days.
-
MAY 31, 2021 11:16 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Board 2021 cancellation: Petitioner informs Court process will be delayed of exams are conducted
Advocate Mamta Sharma informs top Court that the process needs to be expedited, else students who wish to apply abroad will face problem in managing.
-
MAY 31, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Government likely to take final decision within next two days
Attorney General for India appears and states that the government will take final decision within next two days. The Bench says that the centre can take the decision, but if they depart from the previous year’s policy, they need to give us good reasons.
-
MAY 31, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Supreme court: Hearing begins
Supreme Court hearing on petition seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 exam begins. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari are hearing the petition. Advocate Sandeep Devashish will be presenting the case on behalf of CBSE.
-
MAY 31, 2021 10:51 AM IST
CBSE 12th Exam 2021 Cancellation: Petitioner asks cancellation due to COVID situation
The plea filed by Supreme Court Advocate Mamta Sharma asked for directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations. In the plea, the Advocate has requested the highest Court to direct the national exam conducting authorities to declare the Class 12 result on the basis of objective methodology within the specific time frame.
-
MAY 31, 2021 10:35 AM IST
CBSE News: Over 7000 parents seek cancellation of Class 12 exams
More than 7000 parents earlier this month had moved to the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Class 12 Board Exams 2021 amid this pandemic.
-
MAY 31, 2021 10:21 AM IST
CBSE 12th Exams 2021: Nearly 300 Class 12 students write to CJI
Last week around 300 Class 12 students have sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to cancel the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct physical examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The students have also asked the Supreme Court to direct the Central government to provide alternative assessment scheme to the students.
-
MAY 31, 2021 10:05 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021: Hearing to begin at 11 am
Only one hour left for the hearing to begin. The Supreme Court hearing on cancellation of CBSE Class 12 exams 2021 will begin at 11 am. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the petition.
-
MAY 31, 2021 09:50 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: FICCI demands cancellation of Class 12 exams due to COVID
FICCI has written to the central government to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 due to the current COVID19 situation across the country. The President of FICCI has written a letter to CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 asking for an alternative solution to be devised to determine academic progression.
-
MAY 31, 2021 09:35 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Youth Bar Association files an intervention
Youth Bar Association has filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court seeking to cancel Class 12 Board examination especially since it is in contradiction to CBSE's own decision to not conduct class 10 exams owing to COVID19.
-
MAY 31, 2021 09:20 AM IST
ISC Exams 2021: Affiliated schools to submit average marks of Class 12 students in Class 11
CISCE has asked the affiliated schools to submit the average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 during this session. The schools will have to submit the average of marks by June 7, 2021.
-
MAY 31, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Education Minister likely to announce decision tomorrow
As per media reports, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will likely announce the decision on conduct of Class 12 board exams tomorrow, June 1, 2021. Soon after the decision is announced, boards will announce the schedule for conduct of exam and dates.
-
MAY 31, 2021 08:51 AM IST
CISCE Class 12 Exams: Boards contemplating options including truncated test, cancellation
Both CBSE and CISCE are contemplating various options about the pending class 12 board exams, including cancellation and adopting alternative assessment route or going ahead with the exams in truncated format, according to sources.
-
MAY 31, 2021 08:36 AM IST
CISCE: Petitioner Advocate Mamta Sharma shares data
Petitioner Advocate Mamta Sharma has shared data showing pie chart on students wanting cancellation of Class 12 exams due to Corona.
-
MAY 31, 2021 08:21 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live: Second day of the hearing
Supreme Court will hear the cancellation of CBSE and CISCE board exams cancellation for the second time. The first hearing was on May 28 when the Court was adjourned after directing the petitioner to serve the advanced copy to Centre, CBSE and CISCE.
-
MAY 31, 2021 08:06 AM IST
CBSE 12th Exam 2021 Cancellation: Hearing to begin at 11 am today
Today, the Supreme Court hearing on CBSE 12th Exam 2021 Cancellation will begin at 11 am. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Dines Maheshwari will hear the petition filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma. Advocate Sandeep Devashish will be presenting the case on behalf of CBSE.
-
MAY 31, 2021 07:51 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking cancellation of exams today
The Supreme Court will hear the plea seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 along with other Class 12 exams in view of COVID19 rise across the country today, May 31, 2021.
