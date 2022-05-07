Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 LIVE: Class 12th Chemistry, 10th Sanskrit papers underway
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 LIVE: Class 12th Chemistry, 10th Sanskrit papers underway

  • CBSE Class 12 Chemistry, Class 10 Sanskrit exams started at 10:30 am. The papers will end at 12 pm. Latest updates here.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry, Class 10 Sanskrit term 2 exams 2022 updates
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry, Class 10 Sanskrit term 2 exams 2022 updates(HT File)
Updated on May 07, 2022 11:01 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting term 2 exams for Class 12 Chemistry and Class 10 Sanskrit subjects on May 7, Monday. The papers started at 10:30 am and will end at 12:30 pm. Analysis of papers and students' reaction will be available soon after the paper ends. 

Students need to bring their admit cards to the exam centre and follow the COVID-19 related guidelines. 

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct semester 2 examinations for ISC Mass Media & Communication and Fashion Designing - Paper 1 subjects from 2 pm. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 07, 2022 11:01 AM IST

    CBSE term 2: Arrangements at exam centres

    The board has spent 5,000 per exam centre and 5 per student on exam days for infrared thermometer and other arrangements in view of COVID-19. 

  • May 07, 2022 10:36 AM IST

    CBSE term 2 papers begin

    CBSE Class 12 Chemistry and Class 10 Sanskrit exams started at 10:30 am. The duration of these papers is 2 hours. 

  • May 07, 2022 10:12 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam analysis

    Analysis of the Class 12 Chemistry paper will be available after 12:30 pm, when the exam ends.

  • May 07, 2022 10:01 AM IST

    Timing of CBSE board exam 2022

    Papers begin at: 10:30 am

    Papers end at: 12: 30 pm, except for some minor papers

    Duration: 2 hours

    Type of questions: Both objective and subjective 

  • May 07, 2022 09:59 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Chemistry, Class 10 Sanskrit papers begin soon

    The CBSE will conduct Class 12 Chemistry and Class 10 Sanskrit paper exams on May 7 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. 

  • May 07, 2022 09:50 AM IST

    CBSE term 2 Class 12 Chemistry: Log table not allowed

    Candidates should note that they are not allowed to use log tables for the Chemistry paper. The instruction has been given in the sample question paper. 

  • May 07, 2022 09:48 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: Marking scheme

    There will be 12 questions in the question paper divided into 3 sections, as per the sample question paper. There will be internal choice between questions. Here are more details:

    Section A (Questions 1 to 3): Very short answer type questions, 2 marks each.

    Section B (4-11) Short answer type questions, 3 marks each.

    Section C (Question no. 12) Case based, 5 marks.

    All questions in the paper are compulsory. Maximum marks in the theory paper is 35.

  • May 07, 2022 09:46 AM IST

    CBSE term 2 exam day guidelines

    1. Candidates should reach the exam centre well ahead of time. 
    2. They must carry a copy of the admit card. 
    3. Read the instructions mentioned on the question paper and answer booklet before writing answers.
    4. Write your centre code and roll number on the first page of the answer booklet, and on continuation sheets. 
  • May 07, 2022 09:42 AM IST

    CBSE, CISCE term 2 papers for May 7

    CBSE Class 10: Sanskrit

    CBSE Class 12: Chemistry

    ISC: Mass Media & Communication and Fashion Designing - Paper 1

    ICSE: No exam on May 7

