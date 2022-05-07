CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 LIVE: Class 12th Chemistry, 10th Sanskrit papers underway

CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting term 2 exams for Class 12 Chemistry and Class 10 Sanskrit subjects on May 7, Monday. The papers started at 10:30 am and will end at 12:30 pm. Analysis of papers and students' reaction will be available soon after the paper ends.

Students need to bring their admit cards to the exam centre and follow the COVID-19 related guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct semester 2 examinations for ISC Mass Media & Communication and Fashion Designing - Paper 1 subjects from 2 pm.