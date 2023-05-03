Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE Board results
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 in due course of time. Before the declaration of results, CBSE will announce the date of time of CBSE Board Results 2023. 

Candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in the country and abroad can check their results on various platforms- websites, mobile app and also through SMS. The official website to check cbse results is cbseresults.nic.in along with official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. 

This year CBSE Board exams 2023 started on February 14, 2023 for both Class 10 and Class 12. The Class 10 board exam ended on March 21 and Class 12 exam concluded on April 5, 2023. A total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – were eligible to appear in this year’s exams. Follow this blog for latest updates on result date and time, websites to check, toppers, pass percentage and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 03, 2023 07:29 PM IST

    CBSE Result 2023: Last year data

    Total number of candidates in class 10th in 2022: 2116290

    Total number of candidates in class 12th in 2022: 1454370

  • May 03, 2023 06:40 PM IST

    Class 10 CBSE result 2023 link: Where to check scores 

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • May 03, 2023 05:48 PM IST

    CBSE result class 12: How to download results through digilocker

    Go to the digilocker.gov.in.

    Next, click on the CBSE results link

    Click on it and enter the required information.

    Submit and view the marks sheet.

  • May 03, 2023 05:10 PM IST

    CBSE result class 10: When will students get marksheets?

    On the result day, students can only check online results. Marks sheets and certificates will be sent to schools later. Digital copies of these documents will be available on DigiLocker.

  • May 03, 2023 04:28 PM IST

    CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: About toppers 

    CBSE will not announce names of board exam toppers for both Class 10 and 12 as a measure to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, like last year, the board is expected to issue merit certificates to the top 0.1 percent students who score highest marks in different subjects.

  • May 03, 2023 03:59 PM IST

    CBSE Board Results 2023: Download mobile apps to check result

    Candidates can download the following mobile applictaion to download the result.

    DigiLocker

    UMANG

  • May 03, 2023 03:41 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 results expected on same day

    CBSE is expected to announce both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day. Date and time for these results will be announced on the official Twitter handle of the board. 

  • May 03, 2023 03:21 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 results: Websites and apps

    1. results.cbse.nic.in
    2. cbseresults.nic.in
    3. digilocker.gov.in
    4. DigiLocker app
    5. UMANG app
  • May 03, 2023 03:02 PM IST

    10th class result 2023 check online: List of websites 

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    cbse.nic.in

    cbse.gov.in

  • May 03, 2023 02:57 PM IST

    CBSE 10th 12th result 2023 date: Awaited 

    An update on CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results 2023 is awaited. The board is expected to make an official announcement soon. Check all the latest information here.

  • May 03, 2023 02:52 PM IST

    CBSE 12th result 2023 date: Not announced yet 

    CBSE 12th result 2023 date has not been announced yet. The date and time of Class 12 results when announced can be checked here by all appeared candidates. 

  • May 03, 2023 02:46 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Date and Time 

    CBSE 10th Result 2023 date and time have not been shared by the Board yet. The result date and time when announced will be available to all appeared candidates on the official site of CBSE. 

