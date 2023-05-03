CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE Board results
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Board Results 2023 latest updates below. Follow the blog for Class 10, 12 result date and time.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 in due course of time. Before the declaration of results, CBSE will announce the date of time of CBSE Board Results 2023.
Candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in the country and abroad can check their results on various platforms- websites, mobile app and also through SMS. The official website to check cbse results is cbseresults.nic.in along with official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.
This year CBSE Board exams 2023 started on February 14, 2023 for both Class 10 and Class 12. The Class 10 board exam ended on March 21 and Class 12 exam concluded on April 5, 2023. A total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – were eligible to appear in this year’s exams. Follow this blog for latest updates on result date and time, websites to check, toppers, pass percentage and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
May 03, 2023 07:29 PM IST
CBSE Result 2023: Last year data
Total number of candidates in class 10th in 2022: 2116290
Total number of candidates in class 12th in 2022: 1454370
May 03, 2023 06:40 PM IST
Class 10 CBSE result 2023 link: Where to check scores
May 03, 2023 05:48 PM IST
CBSE result class 12: How to download results through digilocker
Go to the digilocker.gov.in.
Next, click on the CBSE results link
Click on it and enter the required information.
Submit and view the marks sheet.
May 03, 2023 05:10 PM IST
CBSE result class 10: When will students get marksheets?
On the result day, students can only check online results. Marks sheets and certificates will be sent to schools later. Digital copies of these documents will be available on DigiLocker.
May 03, 2023 04:28 PM IST
CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: About toppers
CBSE will not announce names of board exam toppers for both Class 10 and 12 as a measure to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, like last year, the board is expected to issue merit certificates to the top 0.1 percent students who score highest marks in different subjects.
May 03, 2023 03:59 PM IST
CBSE Board Results 2023: Download mobile apps to check result
Candidates can download the following mobile applictaion to download the result.
DigiLocker
UMANG
May 03, 2023 03:41 PM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 results expected on same day
CBSE is expected to announce both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day. Date and time for these results will be announced on the official Twitter handle of the board.
May 03, 2023 03:21 PM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 results: Websites and apps
- results.cbse.nic.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- digilocker.gov.in
- DigiLocker app
- UMANG app
May 03, 2023 03:02 PM IST
10th class result 2023 check online: List of websites
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
May 03, 2023 02:57 PM IST
May 03, 2023 02:52 PM IST
May 03, 2023 02:46 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Date and Time
CBSE 10th Result 2023 date and time have not been shared by the Board yet. The result date and time when announced will be available to all appeared candidates on the official site of CBSE.