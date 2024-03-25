CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: How to check marks on DigiLocker

CBSE Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10th final examination 2024 from February 15 to March 13, and results are awaited. The official website for checking CBSE Class 10th result is results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE Class 10th result 2024: DIgiLocker and other ways to check board exam results. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Additionally, the CBSE is expected to host its board exam results on DigiLocker as well. If released, students can use the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – or the app on the result day to download their scorecards. The DigiLocker app works on both Android and iOS devices.

On the result day, the direct link to check CBSE results will be displayed on DigiLocker.

The board will also provide digital copies of marks sheets and pass certificates. It will be available on the same platform within a few days of the announcement of results.

This year, over 39 lakh students are taking CBSE board exams. While the Class 10 exam is over, the final exams of Class 12 students will continue till April 2. The board is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day.

With such a large number of students, some may find the CBSE result portal slow after the official announcement. In such a situation, DigiLocker can be an alternative way to access the online marks sheets.

These are the login credentials required to check CBSE board exam results:

Roll number School number Date of birth.

Students should note that DigiLocker registration is not required to check the board exam result, but if they wish to download marks sheets and certificates, they have to register first.

The phone number registered with CBSE and Aadhar number are required for DigiLocker registration.

Apart from DigiLocker and the CBSE website, the board may also show results on the UMANG app and via SMS. More information will be available on the result day.