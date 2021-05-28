Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Supreme Court hearing begins
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)

Live

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Supreme Court hearing begins

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Supreme Court begins hearing the petition filed against cancellation of examination today at 10.30 am. Advocate Mamta Sharma has filed the plea in the highest court.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 10:43 AM IST

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 hearing in the Supreme Court begins. Justice AM Khanwilkar led bench of the Supreme Court will hear the petition seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams amid this pandemic.

The plea filed by Supreme Court Advocate Mamta Sharma asked for directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations. In the plea, the Advocate has requested the highest Court to direct the national exam conducting authorities to declare the Class 12 result on the basis of objective methodology within the specific time frame.

Along with it, around 7000 parents have also moved to the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the Class 12 Board exams amid this pandemic.

However, the decision regarding the conduct of CBSE exams is expected to be announced on June 1, as per sources. As directed in the high-level meeting conducted on May 23, the state governments have already submitted their detailed suggestions on the same by May 25, 2021.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 28, 2021 10:43 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Cancellation: Bench asks Advocate have she served advanced copy to counsel of CBSE

    Bench asks the advocate that has she served advanced copy to counsel of CBSE. She said that she will do it today. After which the Bench said that has to be done first and they can have on Monday.

  • MAY 28, 2021 10:39 AM IST

    CBSE Latest News: Hearing begins

    Hearing at Supreme Court begins. Petitioner Advocate Mamta Sharma says that if we talk about normal circumstances result of 12th is declared in May every year.

  • MAY 28, 2021 10:30 AM IST

    CBSE Latest News: Application filed in SC against cancellation of exams

    An application was filed in the Supreme Court against the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021. Tony Joseph, a teacher from Kerala in his application said that cancelling exams will be unfair to the students. “Class 12 exam is an integral part of the life of a student and important for admission to higher educational institutions….”

  • MAY 28, 2021 10:20 AM IST

    CBSE Cancellation Case: Hearing to begin soon

    Few minutes from now Supreme Court bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the petition seeking to cancel board exams in the wake of increasing COVID19 spread.

  • MAY 28, 2021 10:10 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Exam 2021 News: Nearly 300 Class 12 students write to CJI

    Earlier this week around 300 Class 12 students have sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to cancel the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct physical examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The students have also asked the Supreme Court to direct the Central government to provide alternative assessment scheme to the students.

  • MAY 28, 2021 10:00 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exams: Decision on conduct of exams likely by June 1

    As per sources, the decision on conduct of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 will be announced by the Education Minister likely by June 1. The state governments have already submitted their detailed suggestions regarding the examination by May 25, 2021, as directed by Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

  • MAY 28, 2021 09:51 AM IST

    CBSE Board 12th Exams 2021: Over 7000 parents moved to SC

    More than 7000 parents have also moved to the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Class 12 Board Exams 2021 amid this pandemic.

  • MAY 28, 2021 09:40 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Justice AM Khanwilkar led bench to hear the plea

    Justice AM Khanwilkar along with Justice Dinesh Maheshwari led bench of the Supreme Court will hear the petition today at 10.30 am. The hearing will be done through video conferencing.

  • MAY 28, 2021 09:30 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: Advocate Mamta Sharma filed the petition on cancellation

    Advocate Mamta Sharma has filed the Public Interest Litigation to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 in the Supreme Court. The top court has listed the matter for hearing.

  • MAY 28, 2021 09:23 AM IST

    CBSE Board 2021 Exam: Hearing to begin at 10.30 am

    Supreme Court to hear plea against cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board exams 2021 today, May 28, 2021. The hearing will begin at 10.30 am.
















Story Saved
