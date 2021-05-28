CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Supreme Court hearing begins
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 hearing in the Supreme Court begins. Justice AM Khanwilkar led bench of the Supreme Court will hear the petition seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams amid this pandemic.
The plea filed by Supreme Court Advocate Mamta Sharma asked for directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations. In the plea, the Advocate has requested the highest Court to direct the national exam conducting authorities to declare the Class 12 result on the basis of objective methodology within the specific time frame.
Along with it, around 7000 parents have also moved to the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the Class 12 Board exams amid this pandemic.
However, the decision regarding the conduct of CBSE exams is expected to be announced on June 1, as per sources. As directed in the high-level meeting conducted on May 23, the state governments have already submitted their detailed suggestions on the same by May 25, 2021.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAY 28, 2021 10:43 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Cancellation: Bench asks Advocate have she served advanced copy to counsel of CBSE
Bench asks the advocate that has she served advanced copy to counsel of CBSE. She said that she will do it today. After which the Bench said that has to be done first and they can have on Monday.
-
MAY 28, 2021 10:39 AM IST
CBSE Latest News: Hearing begins
Hearing at Supreme Court begins. Petitioner Advocate Mamta Sharma says that if we talk about normal circumstances result of 12th is declared in May every year.
-
MAY 28, 2021 10:30 AM IST
CBSE Latest News: Application filed in SC against cancellation of exams
An application was filed in the Supreme Court against the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021. Tony Joseph, a teacher from Kerala in his application said that cancelling exams will be unfair to the students. “Class 12 exam is an integral part of the life of a student and important for admission to higher educational institutions….”
-
MAY 28, 2021 10:20 AM IST
CBSE Cancellation Case: Hearing to begin soon
Few minutes from now Supreme Court bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the petition seeking to cancel board exams in the wake of increasing COVID19 spread.
-
MAY 28, 2021 10:10 AM IST
CBSE 12th Exam 2021 News: Nearly 300 Class 12 students write to CJI
Earlier this week around 300 Class 12 students have sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to cancel the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct physical examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The students have also asked the Supreme Court to direct the Central government to provide alternative assessment scheme to the students.
-
MAY 28, 2021 10:00 AM IST
CBSE Board Exams: Decision on conduct of exams likely by June 1
As per sources, the decision on conduct of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 will be announced by the Education Minister likely by June 1. The state governments have already submitted their detailed suggestions regarding the examination by May 25, 2021, as directed by Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
-
MAY 28, 2021 09:51 AM IST
CBSE Board 12th Exams 2021: Over 7000 parents moved to SC
More than 7000 parents have also moved to the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Class 12 Board Exams 2021 amid this pandemic.
-
MAY 28, 2021 09:40 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Justice AM Khanwilkar led bench to hear the plea
Justice AM Khanwilkar along with Justice Dinesh Maheshwari led bench of the Supreme Court will hear the petition today at 10.30 am. The hearing will be done through video conferencing.
-
MAY 28, 2021 09:30 AM IST
CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: Advocate Mamta Sharma filed the petition on cancellation
Advocate Mamta Sharma has filed the Public Interest Litigation to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 in the Supreme Court. The top court has listed the matter for hearing.
-
MAY 28, 2021 09:23 AM IST
CBSE Board 2021 Exam: Hearing to begin at 10.30 am
Supreme Court to hear plea against cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board exams 2021 today, May 28, 2021. The hearing will begin at 10.30 am.
Get our daily newsletter
Class 12 board exam 2021: SC to hear plea seeking cancellation of exams tomorrow
- The Supreme Court will on Friday, May 28 hear the plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 board examinations.
West Bengal 12th exams to be held in late July, 10th tests in mid-August: Mamata
Covid effect: 8 lakh students of class 9 & 11 promoted sans exams in Jharkhand
- About eight lakh students studying in class 9 and class 11 have been promoted to higher classes without any examinations in wake of second wave of Covid-19 and lockdown like restrictions imposed in Jharkhand since April 22, officials said on Thursday.
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exams 2021 postponed, state govt tells HC
AP Board Exam 2021: Class 10 exam postponed, govt tells HC
UP Board Exams 2021: Decision on Class 12 exams by end of this month
Vaccinate class 12 students before conducting exams: Punjab minister
CBSE 12th Exams: Around 300 students writes to CJI against offline mode of exam
CBSE 12th Board exams 2021: Most states say hold exams, back 90-minute paper
- CBSE 12th Board exams 2021: Almost all states on Tuesday told the education ministry that Central Board for Secondary Education’s Class 12 examinations should be held with most favouring the second option of shorter duration examination for 19 major subjects.
Class 12 exams: Vaccination or cancellation is Delhi govt's suggestion to Centre
CBSE Class 12 exams: No examination without vaccination, says Akhilesh Yadav
CBSE 10th Results 2021: Board Releases FAQs on policy for tabulation of marks
- The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams were cancelled this year due to covid-19 situation in the country.
Class 12 board exams: Open book mode among suggestions by ABVP to Pokhriyal
PSEB 5th results 2021: Punjab board Class 5 results out, Girls outshine boys
- PSEB 5th results 2021: The Punjab School Education Board on Monday declared results of class 5. The results will be uploaded on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on Tuesday after 9 am.
CBSE starts tele-counselling for 10th, 12th students and their parents
- CBSE has started its annual Tele counseling facility for Class 10 and Class 12 students and their parents.