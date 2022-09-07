CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2022 out at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2022 on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 compartment exam can check their results on the official site of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.
The CBSE Class 12 compartment exams were conducted across the country on August 23 for all subjects placed under compartment or applied for improvement in performance. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result by following these simple steps given below.
Direct link to check CBSE Class 12 compartment result
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in.
Click on CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2022 link
Now enter the required details and click on submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download the page
Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference
