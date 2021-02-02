IND USA
CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021.(HT File)
board exams

CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021 released, here's direct link to check

  • CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021: Students of class 12 can check the CBSE Class 12 Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:16 PM IST

CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the date sheet for the CBSE class 12 board examination on its official website.

Students of class 12 can check the CBSE Class 12 Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.

Follow CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021 live updates

The CBSE class 12 board examinations will be held from May 4 to June 11, 2021. The results for which will be declared by July 15, 2021.

Direct link to check CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021

How to check CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the CBSE board exam date sheet link appearing under the "Lastest update" section

Select the class

The CBSE CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the date sheet and take its print out for future use.

