The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2026 on March 23, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2026 on March 23: Check sample question papers and marking scheme here (Santosh Kumar )

The Class 12 Political Science question paper consists of 5 sections- A, B, C, D and E with 30 questions in total. All the questions are compulsory. Question numbers1-12are multiple choice questions of one mark each. Questions 13-18 are worth 2 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 50-60 words each. Questions 19-23 are 4 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 100-120 words each. There are internal choices in two of the 4 marks questions. Questions 24-26 are picture, map, and passage-based. Answer accordingly. Questions 27-30 are worth 6 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 170-180 words.

The marking scheme is also available to candidates on the official website of CBSE Academic. To download the marking scheme, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Marking Scheme Here

Sample Question papers here

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2026: How to download marking scheme 1. Visit the official website of CBSE Academic at cbseacademic.nic.in.

2. Click on Class 12 political science sample question papers and marking scheme links available on the page.

3. A new PDF file will open.

4. Check the marking scheme.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE Academic.