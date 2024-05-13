CBSE Class 12 Result 2024: CBSE 12th results declared at cbse.gov.in, direct link here

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 12 Result 2024. The direct link to check CBSE 10th results is available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on other official website which includes- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in. The results can also be checked on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates CBSE Class 12 Result 2024: CBSE 12th results declared, direct link here (PTI File)

The candidates will require roll number and other details to check their scores. The direct link to check results is given here.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This year CBSE Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The exam was conducted across the country at various exam centres in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

All the candidates who have appeared for CBSE 10th board examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Click on CBSE Class 10 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year CBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. The exam was conducted across the country at various exam centres in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.