CBSE Class 12 Result 2024: Registration for verification of marks begins at cbse.gov.in, link here

Central Board of Secondary Education has started the CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 verification process. The registration process started on May 17 and will conclude on May 21, 2024. Candidates can apply for verification of marks through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 12 Result 2024: Verification of marks registration begins, link here

The processing charges of per subject is ₹500/-. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2024: How to apply for verification

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on Verification Process link available on the home page below the notification list.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.

Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 12 verification link.

On the newly opened page, enter the roll number, school number and centre no.

Click on submit and apply for the subject you want to verify.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The outcome of the verification of marks will be communicated in the same login account of the candidate from where she/ he has applied for verification. Incase of a change in marks, the first communication that marks have been changed will be hosted. Thereafter, once the result is re-calculated, the actual increase or actual decrease of marks will also be uploaded.

Candidates applying for verification of marks will only be eligible to apply for a photocopy of the evaluated answer book. Candidates who have applied and obtained a photocopy of the answer book will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 was announced on May 13, 2024. An overall pass percentage of 87.98% has been registered this year. A total no of 1,62,1224 students appeared for the exams of which 1,42,6420 students passed. Girls have outnumbered boys by securing 91.52%. Boys have secured 85.12%.