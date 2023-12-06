close_game
CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th time tables awaited
Live

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th time tables awaited

Dec 06, 2023 04:10 PM IST
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Live: The board will announce date sheets or time tables of final exams on its official website, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 10 and Class 12 final exams 2024 in February-April next year. The board will announce date sheets or time tables of final exams on its official website, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. Practical exam dates have already been announced.

CBSE date sheet 2024 live updates; Class 10, 12 time tables soon on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.
CBSE date sheet 2024 live updates; Class 10, 12 time tables soon on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.(PTI File)

While announcing 2023 results, CBSE confirmed that 2024 board exams will start on February 15. Later, the board informed that these exams will be conducted for approximately 55 days and are expected to end by April 10, 2024.

CBSE usually releases date sheets or time tables around 1 to 1.5 months before the exam.

In 2023, CBSE date sheets were released in December. Exams for both classes started on February 15. Class 10 final exams ended on March 21 while Class 12 exams continued till April 5. Papers were scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Follow this live blog for updates on CBSE board exam date sheet or time table.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 06, 2023 04:10 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exam dates

    Exams to begin on: February 15

    Exams to end on: February 16

    Detailed date sheets are awaited.

  • Dec 06, 2023 03:51 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 time tables: List of official websites

    CBSE board exam date sheets will be published on the board website, cbse.nic.in or on cbse.gov.in.

Topics
cbse board exams date sheet
Sign out