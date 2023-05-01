Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Results 2023 Live: Latest updates on Class 10, 12 board exam results
CBSE Results 2023 Live: Latest updates on Class 10, 12 board exam results

Updated on May 01, 2023 07:06 PM IST

CBSE board exam results 2023 will be available on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in, on DigiLocker and other platforms. Live updates below.

CBSE Results 2023 Live: Updates on Class 10, 12 board exam results on results.cbse.nic.in
CBSE Results 2023 Live: Updates on Class 10, 12 board exam results on results.cbse.nic.in(HT file)
By HT Education Desk
CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on official websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. It will also be available on DigiLocker and other platforms. 

CBSE results date and time will be informed in advance via social media. Students can check all details here. 

To check marks online, they will have to use their board exam roll number, admit card ID, school number and date of birth. 

This year, CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams started on February 14. Class 10 exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams continued till April 5. A total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – were eligible to appear in this year’s exams.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 01, 2023 07:06 PM IST

    CBSE Board exam results: Over 38 lakh candidates regsiterd for exam

    A total of 38,83,710 students have registered for CBSE Board exams, including 21,86,940 Class 10 candidates and 16,96,770 Class 12 candidates.

  • May 01, 2023 05:55 PM IST

    CBSE Board result 2023: Applications to check result

    Apart from the official website, the result will be available on the DigiLocker and  UMANG applictaion.

  • May 01, 2023 05:10 PM IST

    CBSE Board exam 2023: Exam dates

    CBSE Class 10, and 12 board exams 2023 started on February 14. Class 10 exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams continued till April 5.

  • May 01, 2023 05:08 PM IST

    CBSE Board result 2023: How to check result

    Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in

    Click on the link for Class X/Class XII results

    Enter your roll number, school number and date of birth

    Submit and view the results

  • May 01, 2023 05:05 PM IST

    CBSE class 10th and 12th result: Last years data

    Total number of candidates in class 10th in 2022: 2116290

    Total number of candidates in class 12th in 2022: 1454370

  • May 01, 2023 04:16 PM IST

    CBSE Board result 2023: List of official websites to check result

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • May 01, 2023 04:12 PM IST

    CBSE Board results 2023:  How to download results through digilocker

    Go to the digilocker.gov.in.

    Next, click on the CBSE results link

    Click on it and enter the required information.

    Submit and view the marks sheet.

  • May 01, 2023 03:34 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023: Marks sheets 

    On the result day, students can only check online results. Marks sheets and certificates will be sent to schools later. Digital copies of these documents will be available on DigiLocker. 

  • May 01, 2023 02:42 PM IST

    CBSE results: No toppers' list

    CBSE will not announce names of board exam toppers for both Class 10 and 12 as a measure to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, like last year, the board is expected to issue merit certificates to the top 0.1 percent students who score highest marks in different subjects.

  • May 01, 2023 02:02 PM IST

    CBSE results 2023: Download mobile apps to check result

    Candidates can download the following mobile applictaion to download the result.

    DigiLocker

    UMANG

  • May 01, 2023 01:17 PM IST

    CBSE result 2023: Websites to check

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    cbse.nic.in

    cbse.gov.in

  • May 01, 2023 12:50 PM IST

    CBSE class 10th and 12th result 2023: How to check

    Visit the official website of CBSE

    Click on the result link

    Key in your login details

    Your CBSE Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

    Download and keep a hard copy saved for future reference.

  • May 01, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023: Re-evaluation of answer sheets

    Students who remain dissatisfied with marks allotted to them will have an option to apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets. They can apply online on payment of a fee for each paper. 

  • May 01, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    CBSE board exam result 2023: How to find school number?

    School number is required to download CBSE board exam results. Open the link given below to find it. 

    CBSE school number finder.

  • May 01, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    CBSE results 2023 on DigiLocker

    Students can also check their CBSE board exam results on DigiLocker. On the result day, direct links to check Class 10, 12 marks will be shown on digilocker.gov.in. Later, digital copies of marks sheets and pass certificates will be made available on the platform. 

  • May 01, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    Will CBSE announce Class 10, 12 results on the same day?

    Like last year, CBSE is expected to announce both Class 10 and 12 results on the same day. Over 35 lakh students are waiting for an official confirmation. 

  • May 01, 2023 09:29 AM IST

    How to check CBSE results 2023 online?

    Follow these steps to check your CBSE result:

    1. Go to results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. 
    2. Now, open the Class 10 or Class 12 result page.
    3. Enter the asked information and login. 
    4. View and download your result.
  • May 01, 2023 08:39 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023: What is required to check marks online

    1. Board exam roll number.
    2. Board exam admit card ID.
    3. School number.
    4. Date of birth. 
  • May 01, 2023 08:14 AM IST

    Where to check CBSE results once declared?

    Once announced, students can check CBSE board exam results on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. 

  • May 01, 2023 08:12 AM IST

    CBSE results 2023: Confirmation on date and time awaited

    An update on CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results 2023 is awaited. The board is expected to make an official announcement soon. Check all the latest information here.

