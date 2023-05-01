CBSE Results 2023 Live: Latest updates on Class 10, 12 board exam results

CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on official websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. It will also be available on DigiLocker and other platforms.

CBSE results date and time will be informed in advance via social media. Students can check all details here.

To check marks online, they will have to use their board exam roll number, admit card ID, school number and date of birth.

This year, CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams started on February 14. Class 10 exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams continued till April 5. A total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – were eligible to appear in this year’s exams.