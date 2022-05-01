CBSE Term 2 Board Exams: Check Class 10 Home Science, Class 12 Hindi syllabus

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 board examinations for Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Hindi papers on Monday, May 2. Students can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download sample question papers, marking scheme and syllabi of these subjects.

Students need to bring their admit cards to the exam venue, wear masks and follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the examination. They will have to undergo a mandatory thermal scan before entering the exam venue.

As a preventive measure, students have been advised to avoid overcrowding at the exam venue, ensure staggered entry and exit and not to share their utensils with others during the examination.

For CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers, syllabus, marking scheme and question bank, click here.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 papers scheduled for tomorrow will be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 12:30 am.

Analysis of papers and students’ reaction will be available after the papers are over.