Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Term 2 Board Exams: Check Class 10 Home Science, Class 12 Hindi syllabus
board exams

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams: Check Class 10 Home Science, Class 12 Hindi syllabus

  • CBSE Term 2 Board Exams: Students can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download sample question papers, marking scheme and syllabi of these subjects.
CBSE Term 2 Board Exams: Check Class 10 Home Science, Class 12 Hindi syllabus
CBSE Term 2 Board Exams: Check Class 10 Home Science, Class 12 Hindi syllabus
Published on May 01, 2022 12:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 board examinations for Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Hindi papers on Monday, May 2. Students can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download sample question papers, marking scheme and syllabi of these subjects.

Students need to bring their admit cards to the exam venue, wear masks and follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the examination. They will have to undergo a mandatory thermal scan before entering the exam venue.

As a preventive measure, students have been advised to avoid overcrowding at the exam venue, ensure staggered entry and exit and not to share their utensils with others during the examination.

For CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers, syllabus, marking scheme and question bank, click here.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 papers scheduled for tomorrow will be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 12:30 am.

Analysis of papers and students’ reaction will be available after the papers are over.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exams
cbse board exams
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out