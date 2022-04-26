CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 boards 2022 Live : Latest updates about the exams
- A total of 2116209 candidates will participate in class10th examination and 1454370 candidates will participate in class 12th exam.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 2 Board Examinations commenced on Tuesday, April 26. Over 35 lakh students will take the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations. The board advised students not to use social media for information or to express their opinions since it is disruptive during exams.
Exams for Class 10 students are scheduled from April 26 to May 24, while examinations for Class 12 students will begin on April 26 and finish on June 15. Class 10 examinations will include 75 subjects, while Class 12 exams will include 114.
The overall number of applicants for CBSE Class 10 term 2 board examinations is 21,16,209, while the total number of candidates for CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams is 14,54,370. There are total 1412 examination centers in India and abroad. Students must bring their term 2 hall ticket to the test centre and follow to the COVID-19 guidelines.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 26, 2022 02:17 PM IST
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: What if student suffers from COVID 19
The decision is yet to be made for the students who suffers from COVID 19 during exams. However, the board in yesterdays Live Webcast said decision will be taken in the interest of the student
-
Apr 26, 2022 02:09 PM IST
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: Exam from 10: 30 am to 12: 30 pm
The examinations for some subjects will be conducted from 10: 30 am to 12:30 pm. All papers will be held in offline mode, according to the CBSE Term 2 Board Exams timetable. Candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper.
-
Apr 26, 2022 02:06 PM IST
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: Class 10th and 12th exam from today
“To ensure that the students are appearing in the examination without any stress, CBSE has fixed the time table in such a manner that students are getting sufficient time for the purpose of preparation of the examination in all the subjects. As per the communication collected from all the examination centres, all preparations have been completed by the centres for the smooth conduct of examinations”, reads the official notification.
-
Apr 26, 2022 02:01 PM IST
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: Notification about filling centre code
The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued an important notification regarding the CBSE Term 2 Exams for Class 10 in 2022. The official notification is about filling out the centre code in the Class 10 answer book for the term 2 exams. The notification is available on the CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.
-
Apr 26, 2022 01:56 PM IST
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: What if students fails to appear in the exam
Those who have missed either term 1 or term 2 examinations would obtain a grade depending on their performance in one of them. However, if a student fails to appear for both term 1 and term 2 tests administered by the CBSE, he or she will not be able to sit for compartment exams this year and would have to retake the exam the following year.
-
Apr 26, 2022 01:45 PM IST
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: 2116209 candidates will appear for the exam
This year 894993 female candidates and 1221195 male candidates of class 10th will participate in the CBSE Board examination.
-
Apr 26, 2022 01:40 PM IST
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: Webinar held yesterday
To ensure that all important information for the administration of examinations is communicated to all responsible authorities at examination centres, CBSE held a Webinar yesterday, which was attended by more than 26,000 schools and personnel.
-
Apr 26, 2022 01:37 PM IST
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: CBSE Term 1 examination result already communicated
Term I examinations have already concluded, and student performance has been communicated to the schools.
-
Apr 26, 2022 01:35 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: 189 subjects examination will be held by CBSE
The CBSE will conduct exams in 75 subjects in Class X and 114 subjects in Class XII, for a total of 189 subjects
-
Apr 26, 2022 01:14 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Class 10 exam to last for 29 days
The Class X examination will last 29 days and will end on May 24, 2022. The Class XII test will be held for 51 days and will conclude on June 15, 2022.
-
Apr 26, 2022 01:12 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Each examination centre will get ₹5,000 for the purchase of infrared thermometer
“For this purpose, CBSE is paying ₹5,000 to each examination centre for the purchase of Infrared Thermometer and also paying ₹5 per candidate per day for sanitization of school every day and for making arrangement of masks, sanitizer, soaps etc. to ensure cleanliness at the examination premises”, reads the official notification released by board.
-
Apr 26, 2022 01:07 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Overall 1412 exam centres
In India and abroad, there are a total of 1412 examination centres.
-
Apr 26, 2022 01:04 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Follow COVID -19 guidelines
Candidates appearing for the CBSE class 10th and 12th examination have to follow the COVID-19 guideline and Wear a face mask at all times and carry hand sanitizer.
-
Apr 26, 2022 01:01 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Over 35 lakh candidates will sit for the exam
The overall number of candidates for CBSE Class 10 term 2 board examinations is 21,16,209, while the total number of candidates for CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams is 14,54,370.
-
Apr 26, 2022 12:52 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Class 10th and 12th exam from today
Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will begin with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, and Thai papers, while Class 12 CBSE term 2 exams will begin with Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness papers.
-
Apr 26, 2022 12:48 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Exam to begin from today
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th and 12th examination begun today, on April 26. The CBSE class 10 final exams will end on May 24 and Class 12 exams will continue till June 15.
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 boards 2022 Live : Latest updates about the exams
- A total of 2116209 candidates will participate in class10th examination and 1454370 candidates will participate in class 12th exam.
AP Inter hall tickets 2022 released on jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in, check details
- AP Inter hall tickets 2022 have been released. Students can collect it from their colleges.
MP Board Results 2022 LIVE: How, where to check MPBSE Class 10, 12 result
ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 begins today, check important guidelines here
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Imp notice issued for filling of Class 10 centre code
CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams: Board releases important statistics
- CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: The total number of students for CBSE Class 10 term 2 board exams is 21,16,209 and for CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams, it is 14,54,370.
CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams begin tomorrow, 5 points for students
- CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Admit cards for term 2 exams have been released on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
CBSE term 2 10th, 12th exams Live: Board issues important details ahead of exams
- CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Examinations 2022 begin tomorrow. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.
CBSE to hold live session on term 2 board exams tomorrow
- The functionaries were not “fully involved” in the examination process in the past as the exams were not conducted due to Covid and it is now important to assist them so that the exams can be held smoothly, the board says.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: How to check Maharashtra 10th, 12th results
- Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is likely to inform on social media the date and time and the list of websites to check results.
CBSE term 2 board exams begin next week; Class 10, 12 syllabus, instructions
- CBSE Term 2: On the first day of term 2 exams, Class 10 students will appear for the minor subjects, including Painting and some language papers. The first major paper is English Language and Literature scheduled for April 27.
ICSE semester 2 exam 2022 begins tomorrow, exam day instructions for students
- ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022: The duration of each paper is 90 minutes and students will get an additional 10 minutes to read the questions.
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Live webcast on modalities for conduct of exam to be held
UP Board exam 2022 evaluation from April 23, good handwriting to be rewarded
- UP Board exam 2022 evaluation: In a first, the UP Board examinees of 2022 with a good handwriting will be awarded one additional mark on top of marks obtained by them in every subject.
Karnataka PUC II exam starts amid tight security
- Over 6.84 lakh students will write the exam at 1,076 centres across the state. The exams will go on till May 18.