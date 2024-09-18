CGBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2024: CG board High School 2nd Main, Attempt Exam results out at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2024: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the High School (Class 10th) Second Main or Attempt Examination results. Students who have appeared for the CGBSE 10th Supplementary exam 2024 can check the results on the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in. The direct link and other details are given below. CGBSE 10th Result 2024: Chhattisgarh board Class 10 Supplementary result announced (cgbse.nic.in, screenshot)

To check the CGBSE 10th Supplementary result 2024, students need to use their roll numbers.

CGBSE 10th Supplementary result 2024 direct link

The result of the Class 12th Supplementary examination has already been announced.

How to check CGBSE 10th Supplementary result 2024?

Go to the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in. Open the High School 2nd Main/Attempt result link given on the home page. Enter your roll number and the displayed captcha code. Submit and check the result.

The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 supplementary examination was held from July 24 to August 8, 2024. For Class 12, supplementary examination was conducted from July 23 to August 12.

The results of the annual Class 10th, 12th examinations were announced in May. The pass percentage in Class 10 was 75.61 per cent. In Class 12, the pass percentage was 50.74 per cent.

A total of 3,40,220 candidates appeared in the Class 10 annual examination held in March. Of them, 2,57,072 students passed. Those who did not qualify in the test had another chance to pass Class 10 through the second main or attempt examination.

A total of 2,08,789 students passed the Chhattisgarh board Class 12 annual examination examination in 2024.