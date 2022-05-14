CGBSE 12th Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Class 12 result out at cgbse.nic.in, link

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the class 12th result today, on May 14. Candidates who took the Class 10 and 12 board exams can access their results at cgbse.nic.in, the CGBSE's official website. The Chhattisgarh CGBS Class 10, 12 result was released by the Board today at 12 p.m.

The Class 10 board examination was held from March 3 to March 23, 2022, while the Class 12 examination was held from March 2 to March 30, 2022, at various exam centres around the state.

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

On the home page click on Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 link

Key in your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

Last year, the CGBSE Board held the Class 12 exam remotely. All students who took the exam received question papers and answer sheets from their respective testing centres and were instructed to submit in their completed answer sheets within five days.