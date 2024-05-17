CHSE 12th Result 2024: Odisha Class 12 scores by May last week, informs board official

The Council of Higher Secondary Education will be releasing the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2024 by May last week. This was informed to Hindustan Times by an Odisha board official. Once released, students who took the Class 12 examination in Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be able to check their results through the official site of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. CHSE 12th Result 2024: Odisha Class 12 scores by May end, informs a board official. (HT file image)

The Board is expected to announce an official date and time of the results before releasing it.

Here’s how to check CHSE 12th scores when released:

Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Odisha Board 12th Result 2024 link.

Furnish the login details and click on submit.

Download your results and keep a printed copy of the same for further need.

It may be mentioned here that students need to use details like roll number and date of birth to check their scores on the official website. Along with the results, other details such as overall pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, and district-wise performance will also be shared.

In 2023, the Odisha Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce streams were released on May 31, whereas the results for the Arts stream were released on June 8. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 84.93%, and that of the Commerce stream was 81.12%. In Arts, the total pass percentage was recorded to be 78.88%.

This year, the Odisha Class 12 examinations were held from February 16 to March 30, 2024. Students are required to score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to qualify for the examination.