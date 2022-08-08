Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 on August 8, 2022. Odisha Class 12 results will be declared at 4 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination can check the results through the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in. Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 Live Updates

Around 2 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022: How to check Odisha Class 12 results

Visit the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 link.

Fill in the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from April 28 to May 31, 2022. The result can also be checked by candidates on the official website orissaresults.nic.in.