CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2021: Plus Two result declared on orissaresults.nic.in

Council for Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has declared CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. The Plus Two result can be checked from 8pm and on the official site of CHSE Odisha. The Class 12 result can be checked by all registered candidates on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 result has been declared for Science and Commerce stream. The pass percentage in science stream is 95.15% while 94.96% have passed in Commerce stream, says School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

As per reports around 3.5 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams. The board exams in the state were cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result will be prepared.

The regular students have been awarded scores in the theory papers on basis of their performances in Class 10th board exams. For ex-regular students, the students will be awarded scores in the theory papers on the basis of their performances in the previous CHSE Examination which they had appeared earlier.

The special exams will be conducted by the Board. The dates and details for the same have not been released by the Board yet.