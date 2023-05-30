Home / Education / Board Exams / CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: CHSE Science and Commerce results on May 31

ByHT Education Desk
May 30, 2023 04:53 PM IST

CHSE will announce the Class 12 Science and Commerce result on May 31 at 11 am.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the Class 12 results on May 31 at 11 am. Candidates will be able to check the CHSE Odisha class 12th results at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 live updates.

CHSE Odisha conducted the Class 12 examinations started on March 1 for the science stream and on March 2 for the Commerce and Arts stream. Class 12 Science and Commerce exams concluded on April 4 while Arts exams were concluded on April 5.

Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared for the CHSE Plus II examinations. The CHSE started the evaluation of the answer sheets on April 10.

CHSE Odisha result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Key in your login details

CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

