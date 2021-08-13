Home / Education / Board Exams / CHSE Odisha Plus 2 arts stream results tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in
  • CHSE Odisha Plus 2 arts results date: CHSE Odisha will declares the results of Plus 2 arts and vocational stream students for the year 2021 on Saturday, August 14.
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 07:16 PM IST

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha, will announce the results of Plus 2 arts and vocational stream students on Saturday, August 14.

More than 2.21 lakh students have registered for the exam this year. 

State school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed about the declaration of Class 12 arts and vocational stream results. The results are likely to be announced in the morning.

Candidates can view and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites http://chseodisha.nic.in/ or http://orissaresults.nic.in/ and entering necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code. 

Though the results were to be announced before July 31 as per the Supreme Court order, the State government had sought more time for the publication of the results of Arts stream beyond the specified deadline.

The CHSE had earlier announced the results of Commerce and Science streams on July 31 as per the Apex Court order.

