ICSE and ISC Compartmental result 2020.(HT file)
board exams

ICSE, ISC theory exams 2021 from May 5, ISC practical exams from April 8: CISCE

  • Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the timetable for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021.
By Rajeev Mullick
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:19 PM IST

The theory examinations for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) Examination and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) 2021 Examination will begin on May 5. While the ICSE exams will end on June 7, ISC will conclude on June 16. The results will be declared in July.

The ISC practical examinations will begin on April 8 with computer science paper 2 practical (planning session). The practical exams for home science and Indian music (Carnatic) are scheduled on April 9.

For ISC, the date and time for the practical examinations of physics, chemistry, biology, biotechnology, Indian music (Hindustani), fashion designing, physical education, computer science (examination session) and home science (examination session) will be provided by the school concerned.

ICSE board exams 2021 date sheet(CISCE)
Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) New Delhi, announced the examination schedule on Monday. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and UP Board had announced their date sheets in February itself.

The ICSE exam will start with the English language paper 1 on May 5. ISC examination will start with Business Studies, according to the date sheet.

The last examination for ICSE is group 3 elective paper for multiple subjects and last paper for ISC is psychology scheduled on June 16.

CISCE releases ISC board exams 2021 date sheet(CISCE)
Covid-19 safety Instructions should be strictly followed by candidates at the examination centre, said Arathoon in his press release. Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry into the school, to avoid overcrowding.

Candidates must ensure that they maintain a distance of at least six feet from each other.

They must always follow the Covid-19 safety protocols strictly, by ensuring that they wear face mask, carry a hand sanitizer, and avoid touching the face with their hands. The use of gloves is optional.

In 2020, in view of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), the Council, in the interest of the health and well-being of the students, had cancelled a number of papers for ICSE and ISC examinations scheduled to be conducted from March 19 to 31.

The ICSE 2020 Examination was scheduled to end on March 30 and the ISC examination on March 31.

