ICSE, ISC theory exams 2021 from May 5, ISC practical exams from April 8: CISCE
- Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the timetable for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021.
The theory examinations for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) Examination and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) 2021 Examination will begin on May 5. While the ICSE exams will end on June 7, ISC will conclude on June 16. The results will be declared in July.
The ISC practical examinations will begin on April 8 with computer science paper 2 practical (planning session). The practical exams for home science and Indian music (Carnatic) are scheduled on April 9.
For ISC, the date and time for the practical examinations of physics, chemistry, biology, biotechnology, Indian music (Hindustani), fashion designing, physical education, computer science (examination session) and home science (examination session) will be provided by the school concerned.
Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) New Delhi, announced the examination schedule on Monday. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and UP Board had announced their date sheets in February itself.
The ICSE exam will start with the English language paper 1 on May 5. ISC examination will start with Business Studies, according to the date sheet.
The last examination for ICSE is group 3 elective paper for multiple subjects and last paper for ISC is psychology scheduled on June 16.
Covid-19 safety Instructions should be strictly followed by candidates at the examination centre, said Arathoon in his press release. Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry into the school, to avoid overcrowding.
Candidates must ensure that they maintain a distance of at least six feet from each other.
They must always follow the Covid-19 safety protocols strictly, by ensuring that they wear face mask, carry a hand sanitizer, and avoid touching the face with their hands. The use of gloves is optional.
In 2020, in view of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), the Council, in the interest of the health and well-being of the students, had cancelled a number of papers for ICSE and ISC examinations scheduled to be conducted from March 19 to 31.
The ICSE 2020 Examination was scheduled to end on March 30 and the ISC examination on March 31.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CISCE timetable for ICSE, ISC exams out, 10th exam from May 5, 12th from April 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSE, ISC theory exams 2021 from May 5, ISC practical exams from April 8: CISCE
- Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the timetable for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Covid cases increase, so does anxiety about Class 10 exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021 released, here's direct link
- Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021: Students who will appear for Maharashtra class 10 and 12 board examinations 2021 can check the schedule online at mahahsscboard.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra 10th, 12th exams will be held: Varsha Gaikwad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021 released, check here
- RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021: Students registered to appear in the RBSE board examination 2021 can check the schedule online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result declared, 75% pass, girls outshine boys
- According to the board, of the total 75,132 students who appeared in the board exams, 76.09 percent of girls passed while 74.04 percent of boys also passed the examinations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE Class 10 Result for Kashmir (annual regular) declared
- The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday declared the Secondary School Examination (SSC or Class 10) annual regular results for Kashmir division.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Registration for CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates ends today
- Candidates can submit their forms online at cbse.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CHSE Odisha plus two 2021 exam schedule announced, check here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar board matric exam 2021 concludes, cheating cases reduced by 44%
- The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation examination, which began on February 17, concluded on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE 10th boards 2021: Check reduced syllabus for social science exam
- CBSE 10th boards 2021: Students can check the revised curriculum for the class 10 social science exam on the board's official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE Board Exams 2021: How to prepare in the remaining time
- Appearing in Board exams is a very important event for every students as it marks a major transition in their academic life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar matric paper leak: Social science first sitting exam cancelled, 3 arrested
- As per the board, altogether 8.46 lakh students appeared in the first sitting exam. The re-examination for the paper will be held on March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If you don't know the answer, write anything in exams: Delhi's DoE to students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox