CISCE Class 12 board exams 2024 begin tomorrow, check out the important instructions all candidates should remember

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to conduct the ISC or Class 12 board examination 2024 from tomorrow (February 12). The examination will begin at 2 pm on all days and the duration of the exam is for 3 hours. Day one of the exams will begin with English Paper 1. Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) all set to conduct the ISC or Class 12 board examination 2024 from tomorrow. Students are advised to carefully read the important instructions before heading to the examination hall. (File image)

Students appearing for the exams tomorrow must ensure they arrive at the respective examination center an hour before the mentioned time to ensure a smooth process. In an official notification released earlier, the CISCE advised students to remain seated in the hall at least five minutes before the commencement of the examination. Carrying the admit card is a must to enter the hall.

It may be mentioned here that the question paper will be given to students 15 minutes before the exams begin so they can go through it carefully.

Besides, the CISCE has also warned students of strict action if they are found to be indulging in unfair means.

To get a detailed list of instructions, candidates can click on this direct link to the CISCE notification.

Notably, the examination will conclude on April 3 during which students will write on multiple subjects.