 CISCE Class 12 board exams 2024 from tomorrow, here are few points to remember - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / CISCE Class 12 board exams 2024 begin tomorrow, check out the important instructions all candidates should remember

CISCE Class 12 board exams 2024 begin tomorrow, check out the important instructions all candidates should remember

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 11, 2024 05:49 PM IST

The CISCE Class 12 board examinations will begin tomorrow at 2 PM with English Paper 1. Here are a few important instructions that candidates must remember.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to conduct the ISC or Class 12 board examination 2024 from tomorrow (February 12). The examination will begin at 2 pm on all days and the duration of the exam is for 3 hours. Day one of the exams will begin with English Paper 1.

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) all set to conduct the ISC or Class 12 board examination 2024 from tomorrow. Students are advised to carefully read the important instructions before heading to the examination hall. (File image)
Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) all set to conduct the ISC or Class 12 board examination 2024 from tomorrow. Students are advised to carefully read the important instructions before heading to the examination hall. (File image)

Students appearing for the exams tomorrow must ensure they arrive at the respective examination center an hour before the mentioned time to ensure a smooth process. In an official notification released earlier, the CISCE advised students to remain seated in the hall at least five minutes before the commencement of the examination. Carrying the admit card is a must to enter the hall.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Also read: GATE 2024: Haldwani candidates shifted to Bareilly amid current turmoil; fresh admit cards issued, buses arranged

It may be mentioned here that the question paper will be given to students 15 minutes before the exams begin so they can go through it carefully.

Besides, the CISCE has also warned students of strict action if they are found to be indulging in unfair means.

To get a detailed list of instructions, candidates can click on this direct link to the CISCE notification.

Also read: ISRO recruitment 2024: Feb 13 last date to apply for Scientist/Engineer 'SC' and other posts

Notably, the examination will conclude on April 3 during which students will write on multiple subjects.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On