GATE 2024: Haldwani candidates shifted to Bareilly amid current turmoil; fresh admit cards issued, buses arranged

Fresh admit cards have been issued by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore for all candidates appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani in the backdrop of the current unrest. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has shifted all GATE 2024 candidates from Haldwani to Bareilly amid the current situation. Fresh admit cards have also been issued that can be used as a curfew pass. (AFP)

The new Admit Cards are available for download on goaps.iisc.ac.in.

In a fresh notification by IISc Bangalore, candidates from Haldwani who were enrolled to appear for EC (Session S7) and EE (Session S8) papers have been shifted to a new exam center in Bareilly, and the admit card can be used as a curfew pass.

The notification further stated that a printed copy of the Haldwani Centre admit card or the new Bareilly Centre admit card shown on mobile phone will be accepted for entry to the center. Besides, buses have also been arranged for candidates to reach Bareilly.