NMC warns medical colleges against compelling PG students to stay in hostels

PTI | , New Delhi
Feb 11, 2024 11:26 AM IST

It said the medical colleges failing to follow the directive may have to face action, such as monetary penalties, reduction of seats and stoppage of admissions.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned medical colleges and institutions against compelling post-graduate students to stay in the hostels offered by them and charging hefty amounts for the same.

NMC warns medical colleges against compelling PG students to stay in hostels (HT Photo)
NMC warns medical colleges against compelling PG students to stay in hostels (HT Photo)

In a public notice issued on February 8, the commission referred to the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation (PGMER), 2023, which says: "It will be mandatory for the college to provide appropriate residential accommodation to post-graduate students. However, it will not be mandatory for the PG students to stay in the hostel."

The NMC said it has received a number of complaints from post-graduate students alleging that medical colleges are compelling them to stay in the hostels offered by them and about the hefty amounts being charged by the institutes on this account.

"All the medical colleges and institutes are directed to take cognisance of the above-mentioned regulation, failing which NMC may take action as per regulations 9.1 and 9.2 of the PGMER, 2023, which includes monetary penalty, reduction of seats, stoppage of admission etc.," the notice stated.

