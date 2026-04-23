Class 12, 10 UP Board result 2026 topper: Here's who topped UPMSP 12th, 10th examinations

The scorecards can be fetched from www.upmsp.edu.in and can also be accessed on hindustantimes.com below:

Kashish Verma, who topped the UP Class 10 exam, hails from Sitapur, according to PTI news agency, while Anshika Verma belongs to Barabanki. Aditi, who is also from Barabanki, has secured the second position while the third has been taken by a candidate named Arpita from Sitapur.

Class 12 and 10 UP Board results 2026 were announced pm on Thursday, April 23. The Class 12 exam UP Board has been topped by a candidate named Shikha Verma, while Kashish Verma and Anshika Verma have topped Class 10 Board exam.

The results were declared Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj declared at 4 pm.

Apart from the above-mentioned portals, students can check their results at upresults.nic.in and DigiLocker also.

UPMSP 12th Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UP Board result at upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on UP Board 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPMSP 10th Result 2026: How to check 1. Visit the official website of UP Board result at upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on UP Board 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2025, Class 12 results were announced on April 25. The overall pass percentage was 81.15 percent. A total of 2598560 students had appeared for the exam out of which 21,08,774 candidates passed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.