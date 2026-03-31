RBSE Class 12th results out: Check pass percentage for Science, Commerce & Arts

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 12 board exam results on Tuesday. Science recorded 97.52% pass percentage, Commerce 98.50%, while Arts recorded 97.54%. The RBSE Class 12 results was declared at 10am on March 31, 2026. The students can check their scores on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar announced the results from the Udaipur district collector’s office.

The RBSE Class 12 results was declared at 10am on March 31, 2026. The students can check their scores on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can also access their Class 12 results via the HT Portal Education page after pre-registering to receive their result details. Results for all three streams - Science, Commerce and Arts - have been announced together.

The results were declared during the board’s press conference, where key details such as overall pass percentages across streams, gender-wise performance, district-wise data and other relevant information were also shared.

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Stream-wise pass percentage Science: 97.52%

Commerce: 98.50%

Arts: 97.54%

When were the exams? The Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026, in a single shift from 8.30am to 11.45pm. The exams began with the Psychology paper and concluded with Physical Education.

Students appeared at 139 examination centres across the state, with the board ensuring smooth and organised conduct at all locations.

More than 8 lakh candidates took the exams across all three streams and are now awaiting their results.

Also Read | Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: How to check RBSE Class 12 results on HT Portal