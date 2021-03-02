IND USA
Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters.(HT File)
board exams

Covid-19: UP Board sets up 729 additional centres for 2021 exams

  • UP Board, will conduct its class 10 (high school) and class 12 (intermediate) examinations-2021 at 729 additional centres spread across the state as compared to last year owing to the Covid pandemic.
By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:02 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, will conduct its class 10 (high school) and class 12 (intermediate) examinations-2021 at 729 additional centres spread across the state as compared to last year owing to the Covid pandemic.

The Prayagraj-headquartered UP Board has uploaded the list of these exam centres on its official website— https://upmsp.edu.in/—after completing the process of identifying the centres and redressing/resolving objections received against the shortlisted centres, say officials.

“This time 8,513 centres have been set up for 56,03,813 students of high school and intermediate. Last year, 7,784 centres were set up for 56,10,819 candidates,” said UP Board secretary Divya Kant Shukla.

A scrutiny of the list of exam centres shows that the UP Board has placed more trust in government and government-aided secondary schools this time. But due to the need to increase in centres, the number of non-aided schools made centres has also increased.

“This time 495 government, 3,540 government-aided and 4,478 unaided schools have been made exam centres. Last year, board examinations were conducted in 451 government, 3,400 government-aided and 3,933 unaided schools as centres,” the board official added.

The final approval for schools to be made exam centres has been granted to those schools whose names were proposed by the respective the district-level committees set up for the task. The board had issued a list of tentative centres on February 14 and sought objections to them by February 18.

Parents, students, school managers and principals sent over 300 objections to the state-level committee through online mode. But not even a single centre was changed after scrutiny of the objections. Only the four schools, whose names figured twice on the list, were duly corrected, the official said.

Topics
up board exam latest news up board examinations exam centres board exam in up
