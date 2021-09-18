DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021: Class 11 exam schedule revised, check here

The Board of Higher Secondary Examination Kerala has revised the DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021 schedule. The Class 11 exam timetable has been revised and will now begin from September 24 and will end on October 18, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the first-year higher secondary examination can check the revised timetable on the official site of DHSE Kerala on dhsekerala.gov.in.

The main subjects exam will begin with Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (Old), and Electronic Systems on September 24 and will end with Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, and Statistics on October 18, 2021.

Check revised schedule here

Along with the main subjects, the schedule for arts and vocational subjects has also been revised. The arts subject exam will now be conducted from September 24 to October 13, 2021. The vocational subjects exam will be conducted from September 24 to October 13, 2021.

The exam schedule has been revised by the Board after Supreme Court on Friday allowed the state government to hold offline Class 11 exams after the government assured the top court that all COVID19 precautions issued by state and central government will be followed at schools where the exams will be conducted.