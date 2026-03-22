Goa Board 12th Result 2026: GBSHSE HSSC results declared at gbshse.in, direct link here
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Goa Board 12th Result 2026 on March 21. Students who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the GBSHSE HSSC results on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.
A total number of 17283 candidates appeared for this examination, of which 8203 were boys, and 9080 were girls. Out of which 16065 candidates passed, of which 7538 boys passed, and 8529 girls passed, with pass percentages of 91.89% and 93.93% respectively, giving the overall percentage 92.96%.
Direct link to check Goa Board 12th Result 2026
Goa Board 12th Result 2026: How to check
All those students who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.
2. Click on Goa Board 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the result link.
4. Enter the login details and click on submit.
5. Once done, your result will be displayed.
6. Check the result and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The consolidated results sheets can be downloaded from the official website from March 24, 2026 onwards. The date to collect Marksheet of HSSC February 2026 Examination from the office of Board shall be announced shortly. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSBSHSE.
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