GSEB HSC Result 2023: How to check Gujarat Board 12th Arts, Commerce results

ByHT Education Desk
May 31, 2023 07:54 AM IST

GSEB HSC Result 2023 has been declared. Gujarat Board 12th Arts, Commerce results can be checked through the steps given below.

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared GSEB HSC Result 2023 on May 31, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Arts and Commerce stream examination can check the results through the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

As per the official notice, the Class-12th General Stream, Vocational Stream, U.U.B. Stream and Sanskrit Madhyama Result held in March-2023 have been declared today. Students can get their result by entering the seat number of the exam. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check GSEB HSC Result 2023

  • Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.
  • Click on GSEB HSC Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marksheets of the students will be sent to schools and students can collect it from there. A circular containing the necessary instructions for post-examination verification, paper verification, name correction, rejection of marks and re-appearance in the examination will be published later and sent to the schools along with the mark sheet and certificate.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
