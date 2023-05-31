Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared GSEB Gujarat HSC 12th Results 2023 for Arts, Commerce on May 31, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Arts and Commerce stream Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates GSEB Gujarat HSC 12th Results 2023 for Arts, Commerce declared, direct link here

Apart from checking it on the official website, students can also use WhatsApp to get their marks. For this, they have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app. To check the results, all the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below.

GSEB Gujarat HSC 12th Results 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on GSEB Gujarat HSC 12th Results 2023 for Arts, Commerce link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Class 12 final exams in Gujarat started on March 14 and was over by March 25, 2023. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres. The Board released the answer key for Class 12 or HSC exam on April 13 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till April 15, 2023.