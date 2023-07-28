Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB SSC Supply Result 2023 declared, here’s how to check 10th supplementary marks

GSEB SSC Supply Result 2023 declared, here’s how to check 10th supplementary marks

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 28, 2023 08:59 AM IST

GSEB SSC Supply Result 2023 declared has been declared. The steps to check results is given below.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced GSEB SSC Supply Result 2023 on July 28, 2023. Candidates can check the Gujarat Board 10th supplementary results through the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

GSEB SSC Supply Result 2023 declared, here’s how to check 10th supplementary marks (Hindustan Times)

Direct link to check GSEB SSC Supply Result 2023

GSEB SSC Supply Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.
  • The GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 link will be displayed on the screen.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The GSEB Class 10 supplementary examination was conducted in June-July 2023 in which 1.80 lakh candidates have registered for it. Out of the total number of registered candidates, 153394 candidates have appeared for the examination. 40880 candidates were eligible to get the certificate.

The overall state result of July Supplementary-2023 exam is 26.65% percentage. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GSEB.

