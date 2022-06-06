Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022 out at gseb.org, direct link for GSEB SSC marks

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB, has released the SSC results on June 6. The GSEB Class 10 results will be released at 8 a.m. Candidates who sat the Class 10 board exams in the state can view their results on the GSEB's official website, gseb.org.

The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 started on March 28, 2022 and finished on April 9, 2022 in various test centers around the state.

Every Year around 10 lakh candidates take the GSEB SSC or class 10th result. GSEB Class 10 Result Live Updates

<strong>Direct link to check GSEB Class 10 Result 2022 here&nbsp;</strong>

GSEB Class 10th result: How to check

Go to the official website of the board

On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

GSEB has already released the GSEB 12th or HSC General stream results on Saturday, June 4.