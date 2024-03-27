Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE has released the GSEB Class 12 Science answer key. Candidates who have appeared for GSEB Class 12 Science Board examination can check the provisional answer key through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. Gujarat GSEB HSC Science answer key 2024 out, download link here(Shutterstock)

As per the official notice, the provisional answer key has been released for Science Stream Maths (050), Chemistry (052), Physical Science (054), Life Science (056). The answer key have been prepared by experts of Gujarati, Hindi and English medium.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do it by sending a mail to gsebsciencekey2024@gmail.com on or before March 30, 2024. Submissions will be accepted through email only. The fixed fee of Rs.500/- per question has to be paid in "SBI BANK" in challan. Along with the submission, a copy of the paid challan must be sent through email. Submissions other than challan will not be accepted.

Further, to state that if the question submitted is found to be correct, then the fee paid for that question will be refunded to the candidate.

Gujarat GSEB HSC Science answer key 2024: How to download

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the provisional answer key by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on Gujarat GSEB HSC Science answer key 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the answer key.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.