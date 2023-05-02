Home / Education / Board Exams / GUJCET 2023 Result released at gseb.org, get link

GUJCET 2023 Result released at gseb.org, get link

ByHT Education Desk
May 02, 2023 09:05 AM IST

Candidates can check the GUJCET 2023 results on the official website at gseb.org.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the GUJCET results today, May 2. Candidates can check the results on the official website at gseb.org. For updates, follow the GUJCET 2023 blog.

GUJCET 2023 Result released at gseb.org, (Hindustan Times)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board released the Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key on April 13, 2023, and candidates had till April 18, 2023, to raise objections.

Here's the direct link to check the result

GUJCET 2023 was conducted on April 3, 2023, in a single shift. The exam was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various exam centres across the state.

GUJCET result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website of the GSEB.

On the homepage, click on the Gujarat CET result link.

Log in with the required credentials.

View the result and take a printout of the page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
