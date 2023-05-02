Home / Education / Board Exams / GUJCET Result 2023 released at gseb.org, know how to check

GUJCET Result 2023 released at gseb.org, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
May 02, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Candidates can check Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 results on gseb.org.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced the Gujarat CET result 2023 on May 2. Candidates can check the result on the official websites at gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. For updates follow the blog.

GUJCET Result 2023 released at gseb.org, know how to check(HT file)
GUJCET Result 2023 released at gseb.org, know how to check(HT file)

GUJCET 2023 answer key was released on April 13, 2023. The objection window was active till April 18. Last year, a total of 1,08,154 students registered for the entrance exam, of whom 1,04,464 took the test.

Direct link to check

GUJCET 2023 result: Know how to check

Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on the Board website link available on the home page.

Next, click on the result link.

Key in your login details.

Your GUJCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is a state-level examination for admission to undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions across the state.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujcet exam result.
gujcet exam result.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out