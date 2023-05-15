The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Monday declared class 12 results, with 81.65% students clearing the exam, a dip of 5.43 percent as compared to last year. Haryana Board 12th result 2023: 81.65% students pass HBSE Class 12 exam

According to board officials, the girls outshined the boys with a pass percentage of 87.11 percent, an increase of 10.68 percent than boys, while the boys pass percentage was 76.43 percent.

Board chairman VP Yadav said that the government schools pass percentage was recorded at 80.66 percent while 83.23 percent students from private schools passed the exam.

“ The rural area students’ pass percentage stood at 83.51 percent and 77.7 percent students from urban areas passed the exam,” he added.

Bhiwani girl topped the exam, first three spot secured by girls

Nancy, a student of Nav Bharat Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani’s Siwani topped the exam by scoring 498 marks out of 500. Jasmit Kaur of Karnal secured second place by scoring 497 marks. However, three girls- Kanuj from Jhajjar, Mansi Saini from Rohtak and Priya ,a resident of Hisar’s Ukalan jointly placed third spot by securing 496 marks.

Nancy , who is overall topper is a commerce background student. She scored a perfect 100 in CPU, Business Studies, Accountancy and Mathematics and 98 in English. Kanuj is the science stream topper, she scored 496 marks and Mansi Saini, who also scored 496 is Arts stream topper. 84.29 percent students from commerce background, 83.07 % students from science and 81.04% from Arts passed the class 12 exam.

The top three performer districts are Rewari (88.10%), Mahendergarh (88%), and Jind (87.69%). The Poor performing districts are Faridabad (67.89%), Palwal (73.93%), and Nuh (74.27%).